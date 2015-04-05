April 5 A man was in custody on Sunday in
connection with the discovery of human remains found in a duffel
bag about a half-mile from the Cambridge campus of Massachusetts
Institute of Technology, law enforcement authorities say.
Police said the bag containing the remains was discovered on
Saturday morning after police were alerted to a "suspicious"
item.
A video then led police to a building where body parts were
discovered inside, according to a press release issued by the
Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.
The area of the discovery is known as Loughery Way, a
pedestrian walkway near the headquarters of biotech firm Biogen
, according to a report by Boston.com
Police were able to identify the remains, and took the
suspect into custody on Saturday on charges of accessory after
the fact to assault and battery causing serious bodily injury
and improper disposal of a body. Authorities did not release the
name of the victim or the suspect.
The Cambridge Police Department and Massachusetts State
Police assigned to the District Attorney's Office are
investigating the incident.
