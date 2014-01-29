Jan 29 A Michigan man was convicted on Wednesday of terrorism charges for a three-day October 2012 shooting spree on a busy interstate highway that injured one person and earned him the nickname "I-96 shooter," prosecutors said.

A Livingston County jury found Raulie Casteel, 44, guilty of Michigan terrorism charges based on 23 attacks, as well as assault with a dangerous weapon, firing a weapon from a vehicle and other felony weapons charges.

A resident of Wixom, Michigan, some 30 miles northwest of Detroit, Casteel was convicted of shooting at other vehicles in a four-county area in southeastern Michigan, mostly on or near Interstate 96. One person was injured.

"Raulie Casteel committed acts of violence that terrorized our state in unimaginable ways, and today the victims of his shooting spree received justice," said Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette. "Schools changed bus routes, commuters took back roads to and from work and sports fans feared traveling to weekend games."

Casteel testified at trial that he opened fire on motorists because he believed they were part of a government conspiracy against him, according to the attorney general's office.

Casteel is scheduled to be sentenced on March 3 and faces up to life in prison. An attorney for Casteel could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski, editing by G Crosse)