By David Bailey
MINNEAPOLIS, Sept 28 A gunman opened fire inside
a Minneapolis sign company on Thursday, killing five people
including himself and wounding four others, police said.
Minneapolis Police spokesman Steve McCarty said five people
were dead at Accent Signage Systems, including the gunman. Three
others were in critical condition at Hennepin County Medical
Center in Minneapolis and a forth had non-life threatening
injuries, he said.
He declined to identify those killed or wounded, and said he
did not know what connection the shooter may have had with the
business, if any.
A representative from Accent Signage Systems could not be
reached for comment. A July article in a local business
publication said the company had 28 employees.
Police cordoned off the area around the company and held
residents back.
RESIDENTIAL STREET
The company is located on a tree-lined residential street.
"It's the only industrial business right in the middle of a
residential neighborhood," Minneapolis Mayor R. T. Rybak said in
a telephone interview with Reuters. "In a great neighborhood and
a great business, we have a horrible tragedy."
Rybak said he could not remember anything similar ever
happening in Minneapolis.
Governor Mark Dayton said in a statement: "I deplore this
senseless violence. There is no place for it anywhere in
Minnesota. I extend my deepest condolences to the families and
friends of the innocent people killed or wounded."
The Minneapolis shooting comes a month after a work-related
shooting near the Empire State Building in New York, which
killed two people and wounded nine.
This followed an July mass shooting in a crowded cinema in
Colorado and an attack on a Sikh temple in Wisconsin in August,
which rekindled debate about gun control in the United States.