NEW YORK, June 23 A dual U.S. and Canadian
citizen was arrested on Tuesday and criminally charged with
allegedly manipulating the stocks of numerous publicly traded
U.S. companies, and laundering about $300 million of profit
through at least five offshore law firms.
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, said Gregg
Mulholland, 45, was arrested at Phoenix International Airport
and charged with securities fraud and money laundering
conspiracies in connection with stocks, including Cynk
Technology Corp.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a separate
civil lawsuit against Mulholland, who authorities said lives in
Vancouver, British Columbia, and San Juan Capistrano,
California.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York. Editing by Andre
Grenon)