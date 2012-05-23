By Jonathan Allen
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 23 A New York bride who faked
having terminal cancer to swindle well-wishers into funding her
dream wedding and honeymoon to the Caribbean on Wednesday was
ordered to repay more than $13,000 to her victims, prosecutors
said.
Jessica Vega, 25, pleaded guilty last month to fraud and
forgery charges for deceiving people in the Hudson Valley area
of New York into thinking she had only a few months to live, New
York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman said. Moved by her
tale, individuals and businesses donated thousands of dollars to
pay for her wedding in May 2010 and her honeymoon in Aruba.
Her scheme unraveled after her husband, Michael O'Connell,
contacted the Times Herald-Record in Orange County to say his
bride had faked her illness. He was not charged, and the couple
have since divorced, although the Times Herald-Record reported
he was there to pick her up from jail on Wednesday.
"To prey on people's emotions by pretending to have a
terminal illness is unconscionable," Attorney General Eric T.
Schneiderman said in a statement. "I am pleased that the
community members, who felt so compelled to generously help a
neighbor in need, will be given back their hard-earned money."
Besides repaying $13,368.48 to her victims, Vega was
sentenced to time already served in jail, must do 300 hours of
community service and serve five years on probation. She spent
eight weeks in jail before her release on Wednesday.
Vega agreed to hand over the money to repay the nine known
victims ahead of her sentencing on Wednesday in the hope of
receiving a more lenient sentence, and the checks are due to be
sent out to her victims over the coming week, a spokeswoman for
the attorney general said.
An attorney for Vega did not immediately respond to queries.