By Jason McLure
| LITTLETON, N.H.
LITTLETON, N.H. Feb 13 A Vermont thrift
store employee pleaded not guilty on Monday to stealing letters
and holiday cards written by the poet Robert Frost and selling
them for $20,000, police said.
Timothy Bernaby was arraigned on grand larceny charges in
White River Junction, Vermont, about 100 miles (160 km) north of
Frost's grave in Bennington, Vermont, which is marked with the
epitaph "I had a lover's quarrel with the world."
A donor mistakenly dropped off the memorabilia, including
Frost's hand-written Christmas cards and other correspondence,
to a Listen Community Services thrift store in White River
Junction where Bernaby worked, police said.
Bernaby, 42, of Hartland, Vermont, sold the papers for
$20,000, police said.
Authorities are investigating the buyer of the documents,
who may be linked to an illegal memorabilia trading network,
Detective Michael Tkac said.
The author of "Stopping by Woods on a Snowy Evening" and
"Mending Wall," Frost lived much of his life in Massachusetts
and New Hampshire and is buried in the tiny Vermont graveyard.
Frost memorabilia often fetches high prices at auction. A
1941 Christmas card signed by Frost and containing the
three-stanza poem "I Could Give All to Time," is being offered
on eBay for $5,999 by a Las Vegas-based dealer.
(Editing By Barbara Goldberg and Doina Chiacu)