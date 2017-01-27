(New throughout, adds details on case and from court
proceedings)
By Jonathan Stempel and Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Jan 27 U.S. authorities on Friday
unveiled criminal charges against two men accused of helping
operate a hedge fund as a Ponzi scheme and of swindling
investors in a ticket-reselling business for popular events,
including the smash Broadway musical "Hamilton."
Joseph Meli, who ran the ticket business, and Steven
Simmons, the head of an alternative investments at Sideris
Capital Partners, were arrested on Friday on securities fraud
and wire fraud charges brought by Manhattan federal prosecutors.
Meli, 42, and Matthew Harriton, 52, were separately accused
by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of orchestrating an
$81 million Ponzi scheme by raising money from investors to buy
and resell tickets for popular shows.
Those included "Hamilton," which won 11 Tony Awards last
year, and concerts featuring Adele, the SEC said.
In court, Assistant U.S. Attorney Josh Naftalis said
prosecutors rushed to bring charges after the fund's co-founder
turned cooperating witness and recorded Meli saying he was
draining his bank accounts and had gotten his passport.
Naftalis also said that after Simmons, 48, was arrested at
his Connecticut home, he told Federal Bureau of Investigation
agents that he "hoped that Mr. Meli would put two slugs in the
back of the cooperator's head."
But defense lawyers swayed U.S. Magistrate Judge James
Francis to release each man on $1 million bonds after providing
explanations.
Michael Bowen, Meli's lawyer, said anticipating the probe,
Meli recently put down a large retainer with his law firm and
gave his lawyers his passport. Florian Miedel, Simmons'
attorney, said Simmons was simply stressed upon arrest.
Bowen in a statement said Meli would "vigorously defend
against the criminal charges." Miedel declined to comment.
Harriton did not respond to requests for comment.
According to a criminal complaint, the unnamed Connecticut
hedge fund had raised funds from, among others, an investment
fund that sank $4.2 million into it, only to misappropriate most
of the money.
After that investor demanded repayment, the cooperating
witness turned to Simmons, who raised $850,000 from an investor,
and Meli, who provided $3.75 million from an account for Advance
Entertainment LLC, court papers said.
The SEC said Meli and Harriton through Advance Entertainment
and other ticket resale business entities were meanwhile
involved in a separate Ponzi scheme.
Of the $81 million they raised from 125 investors, $48
million was used to repay earlier investors, while funds were
spent on jewelry, private school tuition, gambling, and other
expenses, the SEC said.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew
Hay and David Gregorio)