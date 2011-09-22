WASHINGTON, Sept 22 The son of a U.S.
government chemist charged in an insider trading case pleaded
guilty on Thursday to an unrelated charge of possessing several
child pornography that included hundreds of graphic sexual
images.
Andrew Liang, 26, pleaded guilty in a federal court in
Maryland to the one count of child pornography possession for
downloading at least nine videos, some of which he obtained
from Japanese Internet sites.
The videos included more than 600 visual images of sexually
explicit conduct involving children ranging in age from 4 to
under 18, according to the plea agreement and statement of
facts filed in federal court.
Liang and his father, Cheng Yi Liang, have also been
charged with engaging in insider trading with information from
the Food and Drug Administration about upcoming drug approvals,
making at least $2.27 million from trades.
Securities regulators have said there were more trades and
that the father earned more than $3.77 million in profits and
avoided losses.
The two have also been close to reaching plea agreements in
the insider trading case as well, court records have said
previously.
Depending on Andrew Liang's criminal history, he could face
anywhere from four years and three months to a maximum of 10
years in prison on the child pornography charge. He will also
be required to register as a sex offender.
He is due to be sentenced on Dec. 9.
(Reporting by Jeremy Pelofsky; editing by Mohammad Zargham)