WASHINGTON Feb 21 A federal grand jury has indicted former officials of Peanut Corp of America in connection with a 2009 outbreak of salmonella from tainted peanut products, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.

The charges include fraud, conspiracy and the introduction of adulterated and misbranded food into interstate commerce, the department said. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)