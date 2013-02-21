UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
WASHINGTON Feb 21 A federal grand jury has indicted former officials of Peanut Corp of America in connection with a 2009 outbreak of salmonella from tainted peanut products, the U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday.
The charges include fraud, conspiracy and the introduction of adulterated and misbranded food into interstate commerce, the department said. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources