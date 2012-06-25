June 25 Former Penn State assistant football
coach Jerry Sandusky received a fair trial and his lawyers'
complaints of inadequate preparation time and an inaccurate
version of a television interview shown to jurors should not be
grounds for an appeal, Pennsylvania's attorney general said on
Monday.
Those points are likely to be among the appellate issues
raised by lawyers for Sandusky, who was found guilty on Friday
on 45 child sex abuse charges in a case that rocked U.S. college
football.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Linda Kelly said the former
coach received a fair trial, and the commonwealth expects to
prevail on any appeal.
"As far as the timing, the judge made it clear from the
beginning to all the parties that he intended to move this case
along quickly," Kelly said on CNN.
"We were anxious to have this case brought to a conclusion
so that the defendant who was not in custody during the process
... so we could move to have his bond revoked."
Sandusky's attorneys unsuccessfully sought a mistrial before
his conviction on the grounds that prosecutors showed jurors an
inaccurate version of a Bob Costas interview with the former
coach that aired last November on various NBC shows.
The faulty version, which was broadcast on the "Today" show,
contained an erroneous repetition of a key question and answer
about whether Sandusky was sexually attracted to young boys.
Sandusky's lawyers contend the repetition made it appear to
jurors that Sandusky was stonewalling.
On Monday, Kelly stood by the decision to play the interview
for jurors.
"That was an interview that was conducted in the presence of
his attorney, and we felt that it was significant and important
enough to play that to the jury to see the defendant's demeanor
and to show consciousness of guilt," Kelly told CNN. "But we
also believed that this case really turned on the testimony of
the victims."
Sandusky, 68, faced 48 counts of sexual abuse of 10 boys
over a 15-year period, sometimes at Penn State facilities. The
jury convicted him of 25 felonies and 20 misdemeanors.
In an interview on NBC's Today show, Kelly would not
speculate on whether Sandusky would face additional charges in
light of new accusations by his adopted son, 33-year-old Matt
Sandusky, that he, too, was sexually abused by the former coach.
Jerry Sandusky faces more than 400 years in prison when he
is sentenced.
"Our prosecution team will ask the judge to fashion a
sentence that reflects the horrific acts that Mr. Sandusky
committed, to take into consideration the number of victims that
are involved here, and the fact that he really does represent a
clear and present danger to the community," Kelly told NBC.
(Writing By Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Vicki Allen)