LOS ANGELES, April 25 Two security screeners at
Los Angeles International Airport have been arrested on drug
trafficking and corruption charges, accused of taking bribes to
allow large narcotic shipments through the airport, authorities
said on Wednesday.
The pair were arrested along with two former airport
security workers linked to five incidents in which authorities
said th ey to ok payments of up to $2,400 to facilitate the
passage of suitcases filled with drugs through X-ray machine
checkpoints.
"The allegations in this case describe a significant
breakdown of the screening system through the conduct of
individuals who placed greed above the nation's security needs,"
U.S. Attorney Andre Birotte Jr said in a statement.
The four individuals were arrested late on Tuesday and early
on Wednesday over incidents that took place between February and
July 2011, he said.
Naral Richardson, 30, who was terminated from his job with
the Transportation Security Administration in 2010, was accused
of orchestrating the five drug smuggling incidents.
Richardson is charged with five narcotics conspiracies, five
counts of possession with the intent to distribute narcotics and
two counts of offering bribes to public officials. He and a
former screener, along with two current screeners, face a
maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.
One suspected drug courier was in state custody in the case
and another was expected to surrender on Thursday.
