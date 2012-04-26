(Adds details from indictment)
By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES, April 25 Two security screeners at
Los Angeles International Airport have been arrested on drug
trafficking and corruption charges, accused of taking bribes to
allow large narcotic shipments through the airport, authorities
said on Wednesday.
The pair were arrested along with two former airport
screeners. Authorities said the screeners allowed drugs to pass
through x-ray machine checkpoints in five incidents in exchange
for payments of as much as $2,400.
The arrests mark one of the first instances in which
employees of the Transportation Security Administration, which
oversees screening checkpoints at airports across the nation,
have been accused of complicity in drug smuggling, a spokesman
for the agency said.
"The allegations in this case describe a significant
breakdown of the screening system through the conduct of
individuals who placed greed above the nation's security needs,"
U.S. Attorney Andre Birotte Jr said in a statement.
The four were arrested late on Tuesday and early on
Wednesday over incidents that took place between February and
July 2011, he said.
In three of the incidents, the drugs were smuggled by a
confidential source for the U.S. Drug Enforcement
Administration. But on the two other occasions, the airport
screeners allowed independently operating smugglers to move
through their checkpoints, the indictment said.
It detailed the shipment through airport screening stations
of over 40 kilograms (88 pounds) of cocaine, over 20 kilograms
(44 pounds) of marijuana and about four kilograms (8.8 pounds)
of methamphetamine.
In one instance, one of the drug smugglers who had been in
touch with an airport screener ended up going to the wrong
terminal and was stopped at a checkpoint with 4.9 kilograms
(10.8 pounds) of cocaine, the indictment said.
Naral Richardson, 30, who was terminated from his job with
the Transportation Security Administration in 2010, was accused
of orchestrating the five smuggling incidents.
He was charged with five counts of conspiracy , five counts
of possession with the intent to distribute narcotics and two
counts of offering bribes to public officials. He and a former
screener, along with two current screeners, face a maximum
sentence of life in prison if convicted.
TSA spokesman Nico Melendez said he was not aware of other
cases where agency screeners had taken bribes for allowing drugs
to pass, although the FBI said there was at least one other case
where a screener was accused, also in Los Angeles. Authorities
could not say if that resulted in a conviction.
In the current case, one of the screeners, 23-year-old John
Whitfield, was accused of meeting with a DEA c onfidential source
in an airport bathroom and accepting a $600 bribe - the second
half of a $1,200 payment - to allow a meth shipment through his
screening station, the indictment said.
The other individuals indicted in the case included Joy
White, a 27-year-old TSA screener who was fired last year for an
unrelated matter, and current screener Capeline McKinney, 25.
One suspected drug courier was in state custody in the case
and another was expected to surrender on Thursday.
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Eric Beech)