* U.S. attorney general calls some sentences "draconian"
* Administration aims to improve prison sentencing policies
* U.S. spends billions maintaining huge prison population
By Dan Levine and David Ingram
SAN FRANCISCO/WASHINGTON, Aug 12 The Obama
administration unveiled steps on Monday to fix what it considers
the longstanding unjust treatment of many nonviolent drug
offenders, aiming to bypass tough mandatory prison terms while
reducing America's huge prison population and saving billions of
dollars.
"Too many Americans go to too many prisons for far too long,
and for no truly good law enforcement reason," Attorney General
Eric Holder, the top U.S. law enforcement official, said in a
speech in San Francisco unveiling the proposals.
Holder said the Justice Department would direct federal
prosecutors to charge defendants in certain low-level drug cases
in such a way that they would not be eligible for mandatory
sentences now on the books.
Prosecutors would do this by omitting from official charging
documents the amount of drugs involved in a case, lawyers with
expertise in criminal law said. By doing so, prosecutors would
ensure that nonviolent defendants without significant criminal
history would not get long sentences.
Other proposals unveiled by Holder - such as giving federal
judges the leeway to depart from mandatory minimum sentences for
some drug offenses - require congressional approval, a tricky
prospect at a time of partisan gridlock in Washington.
Holder labeled as an injustice the mandatory minimum
sentences required under the criminal justice system in many
drugs cases - condemning offenders to long prison terms even for
nonviolent crimes and possession of small amounts of drugs.
"This is why I have today mandated a modification of the
Justice Department's charging policies so that certain
low-level, nonviolent drug offenders who have no ties to
large-scale organizations, gangs or cartels will no longer be
charged with offenses that impose draconian mandatory minimum
sentences," Holder said.
Holder cited a moral imperative - as well as financial and
social reasons - to re-examine policies that send so many
Americans to prison.
"As the so-called war on drugs enters its fifth decade, we
need to ask whether it, and the approaches that comprise it,
have been truly effective," Holder said at a conference of the
American Bar Association lawyers group.
WORLD INCARCERATION LEADER
The United States leads the world in the percentage of its
population behind bars, according to the International Centre
for Prison Studies in London. Among the reasons for that are the
mandatory minimum sentences and related laws enacted in the
1980s and 1990s at a time of rising crime and drug violence.
Holder said that the United States accounts for just 5
percent of the world's population, but incarcerates almost a
quarter of the world's prisoners. He added that U.S. federal
prisons are nearly 40 percent above capacity and that almost
half of the inmates are serving time for drug-related crimes.
American political leaders including Republican President
Ronald Reagan and Democratic President Bill Clinton championed
big spending increases to target criminal gangs and drug
traffickers in what has been called the "war on drugs."
Crime has dropped in the United States since those laws were
passed. Democratic President Barack Obama's administration is
betting that support for mandatory minimum laws has eroded for
several reasons, including the amount of money spent by
governments on housing and maintaining a huge prison population.
Another step being taken by Holder's department would loosen
the criteria for releasing inmates who have serious medical
conditions or who are elderly - as long as they are nonviolent
and have served significant portions of their sentences.
Holder also said he has instructed federal prosecutors
nationwide to develop "specific, locally tailored guidelines" to
determine if drug cases should be subject to federal charges.
It was not clear how many offenders might see shorter prison
terms under the administration's proposals. The proposals were
unlikely to affect many people already imprisoned.
CONGRESSIONAL REACTION MIXED
Democratic lawmakers responded favorably to Holder's speech,
agreeing that mandatory minimum sentences had become unfair.
Some Republicans said Holder went too far.
"If Attorney General Holder wants to reform our criminal
justice system, he should work with Congress to do so," U.S.
House of Representatives Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob
Goodlatte, a Republican from Virginia, said in a statement.
In a development that Holder called "very promising,"
Republican Senators Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah -
favorites of the conservative Tea Party movement - have joined
leading Democrats to call for passage of legislation to enable
federal judges to depart from mandatory minimum sentences for
some drug offenses.
"Such legislation will ultimately save our country billions
of dollars, and the president and I look forward to working with
members of both parties to refine and advance these proposals,"
Holder said.
For some drug offenses, U.S. law mandates that judges impose
a minimum sentence. For some other offenses, judges get an
advisory range from the U.S. Sentencing Commission.
Prosecutors can avoid both constraints at the outset of a
criminal case when they make the crucial decisions about if and
how to charge a suspect.
"By reserving the most severe penalties for serious,
high-level or violent drug traffickers, we can better promote
public safety, deterrence and rehabilitation, while making our
expenditures smarter and more productive," Holder said.
The Justice Department staff has been studying changes since
the beginning of the year, about the time Holder agreed to stay
in his job into Obama's second, four-year term, officials said.
According to statistics kept by the International Centre for
Prison Studies, 716 of every 100,000 Americans are in prison or
in jail awaiting trial. That compares to 479 in Russia, 284 in
Iran, 274 in Brazil, 209 in Mexico, 149 in England and Wales,
121 in China, 114 in Canada, 102 in France and 80 in Germany.
There was little indication that the administration's
proposals would affect private-sector companies that help to
manage U.S. prisons. The companies specialize in housing inmates
who faced immigration and customs charges, not drug charges,
said Kevin McVeigh, an analyst with Macquarie Securities.