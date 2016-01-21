NEW YORK Jan 21 Former drug executive Martin Shkreli plans to assert his right against self-incrimination and remain silent if he is forced to appear at a congressional hearing in Washington next week about drug prices, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Shkreli's lawyer informed the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform of his intent not to answer questions and asked the committee that Shkreli be excused from appearing, Chairman Jason Chaffetz, a Utah Republican, wrote in the letter dated Wednesday to Shkreli's lawyer.

Shkreli, who created a firestorm last year for raising the price of a lifesaving medicine by more than 5,000 percent, is separately facing federal criminal charges that he defrauded investors.

