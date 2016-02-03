By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 3 Former pharmaceutical executive
Martin Shkreli suffered a roughly $40 million drop in the value
of a trading account used to secure his bail following his
arrest on securities fraud charges, a U.S. prosecutor said on
Wednesday.
At a hearing in federal court in Brooklyn, Assistant U.S.
Attorney Winston Paes said the account contained mostly shares
of KaloBios Pharmaceuticals Inc, a drug company that
Shkreli briefly ran.
KaloBios filed for bankruptcy in December, wiping out most
of its equity value. That caused the value of Shkreli's E*Trade
brokerage account to drop to $4 million to $5 million, from the
$45 million level when it had been frozen, the prosecutor said.
Paes told U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto that Shkreli
may need to post new assets to secure his $5 million bond, which
was issued following the 32-year-old's arrest in December.
Shkreli's new laywer, Benjamin Brafman, responded, "There's
nothing like an indictment to affect the price of shares even if
the shares have significant value."
Shkreli's criminal case arose from his prior management of
hedge fund MSMB Capital Management and Retrophin Inc, a
biopharmaceutical company where he was chief executive before
being fired in 2014.
Prosecutors said Shkreli engaged in a Ponzi-like scheme in
which he defrauded investors in MSMB, and misappropriated $11
million in assets from Retrophin to repay them. He has pleaded
not guilty.
Shkreli's arrest came soon after Turing Pharmaceuticals,
another company he headed at the time, caused a public outcry by
raising the price of a drug used to treat a dangerous parasitic
infection to $750 from $13.50.
Since his arrest, Shkreli has remained active on social
media and given interviews to the press.
Some of that may now end.
Brafman, whose clients have included former International
Monetary Fund chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn and rapper Sean
"Diddy" Combs, told reporters that as a condition of his hiring,
Shkreli was to stop talking to the media.
"We want to try this case in court, not the media," Brafman
said.
Shkreli is expected to appear on Thursday at a congressional
hearing on drug pricing, and assert his Fifth Amendment right
against self-incrimination under the U.S. Constitution.
In a separate case, a federal judge in Manhattan on Tuesday
gave preliminary approval to a $3 million class action
settlement for Retrophin shareholders, based on many claims at
issue in Shkreli's criminal prosecution.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)