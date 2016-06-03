BRIEF-Perry Ellis International enters into a license agreement with Morel S.A.
* Perry Ellis International Inc says has entered into a license agreement with Morel S.A.
NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. prosecutors tacked on an additional criminal charge to their case against former drug executive Martin Shkreli on Friday, alleging that he tried to conceal from investors his control over unrestricted shares in Retrophin.
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, filed a superseding indictment with eight criminal counts against Shkreli, who last year helped to spark outrage over soaring prescription drug prices. He was initially indicted in December on seven counts.
(Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Perry Ellis International Inc says has entered into a license agreement with Morel S.A.
* Shares slip 1 pct premarket (Adds detail, analyst comments)
* Lannett Company Inc - Cody Laboratories, a wholly owned subsidiary of company, would be launching a $50 million expansion to its facilities - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: