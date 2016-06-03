NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. prosecutors tacked on an additional criminal charge to their case against former drug executive Martin Shkreli on Friday, alleging that he tried to conceal from investors his control over unrestricted shares in Retrophin.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn, New York, filed a superseding indictment with eight criminal counts against Shkreli, who last year helped to spark outrage over soaring prescription drug prices. He was initially indicted in December on seven counts.

