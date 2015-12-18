PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 4
April 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK Dec 18 Martin Shkreli, the boyish pharmaceutical entrepreneur who was arrested on Thursday for what U.S. prosecutors said was a Ponzi-like scheme at his former hedge fund, started a live stream on YouTube on Friday after returning home.
Shkreli was seen wandering around his apartment filled with guitars and musical instruments in pajama bottoms and a purple PBS T-shirt. He has done similar live streams before on YouTube.
"Good to be back. I missed you too," the 32-year-old said at the beginning of the live stream.
Half an hour later, he was seen drinking a beer.
For the live stream, see here
Shkreli, who attracted criticism for growing outrage over soaring prescription drug prices, was arrested before dawn at the up-market Murray Hill Tower Apartments in midtown Manhattan on Thursday.
On Friday, he also tweeted from his account @MartinShkreli: "Glad to be home. Thanks for the support." (Reporting by Angela Moon)
April 4 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 3 A Democratic political consultant and Fox News contributor on Monday sued the network and its former chairman, Roger Ailes, accusing them of denying her a permanent hosting job after she rebuffed Ailes' sexual advances.