* Stolen software from Microsoft, Oracle, Siemens, others
* Said to be first time software pirate lured to US soil,
arrested
By John Shiffman
WILMINGTON, Del., Jan 7 In a case U.S. officials
say is the first of its kind, a Chinese businessman pleaded
guilty Monday to selling stolen American software used in
defense, space technology and engineering - programs prosecutors
said held a retail value of more than $100 million.
The sophisticated software was stolen from an estimated 200
American manufacturers and sold to 325 black market buyers in 61
countries from 2008 to 2011, prosecutors said in court filings.
U.S. buyers in 28 states included a NASA engineer and the chief
scientist for a defense and law-enforcement contractor,
prosecutors said.
Corporate victims in the case included Microsoft,
Oracle, Rockwell Automation,, Agilent
Technolgoies, Siemens, Delcam, Altera
Corp and SAP, a government spokesman said.
U.S. officials and the Chinese man's lawyer, Mingli Chen,
said the case was the first in which a businessman involved in
pirating industrial software was lured from China by undercover
agents and arrested.
The businessman, Xiang Li, of Chengdu, China, was arrested
in June 2011, during an undercover sting by U.S. Department of
Homeland Security agents on the Pacific island of Saipan, an
American territory near Guam.
Video from the undercover meeting in Saipan, filed as
evidence in court, is expected to be made public during a press
conference Tuesday by John Morton, director of U.S. Immigration
and Customs Enforcement, and Charles M. Oberly III, the U.S.
Attorney for Delaware.
Li, 36, originally charged in a 46-count indictment, pleaded
guilty late Monday to single counts of conspiracy to commit
criminal copyright violations and wire fraud.
"I want to tell the court that what I did was wrong and
illegal and I want to say I'm sorry," Li told U.S. District
Judge Leonard P. Stark during a 90-minute hearing in federal
court. The Chinese citizen spoke through a translator.
In a court filing, prosecutors David Hall and Edward
McAndrew said the retail value of the programs Li sold on the
black market exceeded $100 million.
During the hearing, Li told U.S. District Judge Leonard
Stark that he disputes that figure. After the hearing, his
lawyer said Li did not realize the retail value of what he was
selling until he was caught and plans to present his own
estimate at sentencing, which is set for May 3, he said.
In recent years, U.S. officials have targeted software
pirates overseas but bringing them to the United States has
proved difficult.
In one of the largest copyright cases, U.S. prosecutors last
year charged seven people, including Megaupload founder Kim
Dotcom, with racketeering conspiracy and copyright violations.
The indictment alleges that Dotcom, who lives in New Zealand,
ran an organization that earned $175 million selling an
estimated $500 billion worth of pirated movies, TV shows and
other entertainment media. Dotcom is fighting extradition from
New Zealand.
EXPENSIVE SOFTWARE
The Li case involves sophisticated business software, not
entertainment software, and thus small quantities of
higher-priced products. The retail value of the products Li
pirated ranged from several hundred dollars to more than $1
million apiece. He sold them online for as little as $20 to
$1,200, according to government court filings.
At one point, Crack99.com and Li's other sites offered more
than 2,000 pirated software titles, prosecutors said.
Li trolled black market Internet forums in search of hacked
software, and people with the know-how to crack the passwords
needed to run the program. Then he advertised them for sale on
his websites. Li transferred the pirated programs to customers
by sending compressed files via Gmail, or sent them hyperlinks
to download servers, officials said.
"He was pretty proud of himself," Chen said of his client's
business acumen. "He did not realize it was such a big crime."
Agents from Immigration and Customs Enforcement/Homeland
Security Investigations learned of Li's enterprise after an
unidentified U.S. manufacturer noticed his company's software
for sale on crack99.com.
Working undercover for 18 months beginning in early 2010,
the U.S. agents made at least five purchases from Li. These
included pirated versions of "Satellite Tool Kit" by Analytical
Graphics Inc. of Exton, Penn., a product prosecutors said is
"designed to assist the military, aerospace and intelligence
industries through scenario-based modules that simulate
real-world situations, such as missile launches, warfare
simulations and flight trajectories." Agents bought software
worth $150,000 retail for several thousand dollars.
Agents lured Li from China to the U.S. territory of Saipan
under the premise of discussing a joint illicit business
venture. At an island hotel, Li delivered counterfeit packaging
and, prosecutors said, "Twenty gigabytes of proprietary data
obtained unlawfully from an American software company."
Officials did not identify the company in court documents.