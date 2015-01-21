By Daniel Kelley
| PHILADELPHIA
PHILADELPHIA Jan 21 A jury on Wednesday found a
former Philadelphia sportscaster guilty of using unregistered
charities and non-existent tickets to sporting events to scam
people out of money.
Don Tollefson, 62, represented himself in the 11-day trial,
portraying himself as an incompetent businessman as he tried to
fend off charges of theft, money laundering and violating state
charities rules.
Bucks County Assistant District Attorney Matthew Weintraub
said Tollefson stole roughly $342,000 in increments ranging from
$500 to $1000 by promising sporting tickets to donors to his
charities.
"You can say you made a mistake the first time, but clearly
you know what you are doing is wrong," Weintraub said.
Tollefson faces up to 37 years in prison although he is
likely to face a lighter sentence as a first-time offender.
A sentencing date was not scheduled but should occur within
30 days.
Robert Goldman, who served as back-up defense attorney, said
Tollefson planned to make restitution by selling off a
collection of sports memorabilia.
"Tollefson never sat down and planned out a crime," Goldman
said. "He promised too much and he wasn't able to deliver."
The conviction is a stunning fall for Tollefson, who was
once among the area's most recognizable broadcasters.
From 1975 until 1990, he was a popular sports anchor for
WPVI Channel 6 Action News, an ABC affiliate. He later worked
for the Fox affiliate in Philadelphia and for the Philadelphia
Eagles NFL football team.
He originally pleaded guilty to three felonies and two
misdemeanors in the money-making scheme, which prosecutors say
he used in part to buy drugs.
He withdrew his plea in December after saying he had found
religion and received divine guidance urging him to fight to
clear his name.
He also fired his lawyer, who had urged him not to withdraw
his guilty plea.
Tollefson also rejected a plea deal the day before the trial
began, according to local media, that would have required him to
make substantial restitution and serve seven months in state
prison and 17 months in a drug treatment program.
(Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst and Eric Walsh)