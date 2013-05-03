(Adds status of those who were arrested)
By Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK May 2 One of seven men arrested in a
sting operation for allegedly selling drugs to people they
believed were Taliban militants pleaded guilty on Thursday to
conspiring to smuggle cocaine into the United States.
Francis Sourou Ahissou, a 48-year-old citizen of Togo in
West Africa, entered a guilty plea in Manhattan federal court as
part of a plea deal with the government.
He admitted he agreed to sell cocaine to people he thought
were Taliban militants that could then be resold for a profit,
and that some of the cocaine would be smuggled into the United
States, during meetings in Benin and Ghana in 2010 with
undercover informants working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement
Administration.
Two U.S. citizens arrested in the sting were found guilty
following a trial last month for conspiring to aid the Taliban
and conspiring to acquire anti-aircraft missiles, while two
Benin nationals pleaded guilty last year to charges of
conspiring to smuggle heroin into the United States.
The status of the sixth individual arrested was not
immediately known.
The Taliban ruled Afghanistan until the U.S. invasion of
2001 and is deemed a terrorist organization by the United
States.
Ahissou and four other men arrested in the sting had been
charged with one count of conspiracy to engage in
narco-terrorism and one count of conspiracy to distribute more
than 5 kg (11 lb) of cocaine knowing it would be imported into
the United States.
Under the deal with prosecutors, Ahissou agreed to plead
guilty to only the second charge in exchange for a
recommendation from the government that he be sentenced to 14 to
17 and a half years in prison.
The maximum penalty is life in prison and a fine of $10
million.
Speaking in French through an interpreter, Ahissou told the
court he had a degree in accounting and confirmed he understood
his rights and the charges against him.
Before being led away in handcuffs, Ahissou nodded at the
judge and the prosecutor, thanking each in turn.
He is due to be sentenced on Aug. 7.
Ahissou and four other men charged in the sting were
arrested in Monrovia, Liberia, with the help of Liberian
authorities in February 2011. He has been in custody since then.
Other men arrested in the sting were also charged with
agreeing to sell surface-to-air missiles to people they thought
were Taliban militants for use in Afghanistan.
