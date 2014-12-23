(Adds quote from Huff)
By Joseph Ax
NEW YORK Dec 23 A Kentucky businessman pleaded
guilty on Tuesday to perpetrating a $53 million tax fraud,
conspiring to bribe bank executives and scheming to defraud
regulators, in a case that stemmed from a U.S. investigation of
a failed New York bank.
Wilbur Huff, 53, faces 12 years in prison at his sentencing
in April and agreed to pay nearly $140 million in forfeiture and
restitution.
Huff, whom Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara called a
"vortex of fraud" in a statement on Tuesday, pleaded guilty in
Manhattan federal court to four counts, including failing to pay
taxes, impeding the administration of Internal Revenue Service
laws and conspiracy.
"I acted willfully and intentionally and knew what I did was
wrong," Huff told U.S. District Judge Naomi Reice Buchwald.
A co-defendant in the case, Allen Reichman, is scheduled to
go to trial in March.
The case grew out of a probe into Park Avenue Bank, which
went under in March 2010. The bank's former president, Charles
Antonucci, became the first person to be convicted for stealing
U.S. government bank bailout funds from the Troubled Asset
Relief Program, or TARP, when he pleaded guilty in October 2010.
The bank's senior vice president, Matthew Morris, pleaded
guilty in October 2013.
From 2008 to 2010, Huff controlled O2HR, a Florida payroll
management company. Huff stole money that client companies paid
to O2HR to cover federal taxes and workers' compensation and
used it for his own personal expenses, including mortgages,
designer clothing and luxury cars, prosecutors said.
In addition, prosecutors said Huff and Morris conspired with
Antonucci to bolster Park Avenue Bank's capital by concocting
false transactions that made it appear as though the bank had
received a $6.5 million cash infusion. The fake capital
investment made it easier for Antonucci to secure TARP money,
according to the government.
Huff bribed Morris and Antonucci to provide him with
fraudulent letters of credit that caused Park Avenue Bank to
issue millions of dollars in loans to his companies, among other
financial benefits, prosecutors said.
Huff, Morris, Antonucci and Reichman, an executive at an
unnamed investment bank in New York, also conspired to defraud
Reichman's firm into providing a $30 million loan to finance
Huff's purchase of an Oklahoma insurance company, according to
authorities.
The men hid the source of the financing from insurance
regulators in order to circumvent Oklahoma law, prosecutors
said.
The case is U.S. v. Huff et al., U.S. District Court for the
Southern District of New York, No. 12-750.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax; editing by Gunna Dickson)