NEW YORK, April 16 U.S. federal prosecutors on
Monday accused a man of avoiding $500,000 in taxes for 22 years
through a variety of measures, including refusing to give
employers his social security number and setting up finance
companies to collect his pay for him.
David Gilmartin of Phelan, California, was charged with
obstruction of the Internal Revenue Service, failure to file a
tax return and failure to pay taxes.
A statement from the Office of the U.S. Attorney for the
Southern District of New York included several references to
Gilmartin's education, emphasizing he holds a PhD. in economics.
The indictment described Gilmartin's line of work as
consulting for pharmaceutical companies and credit card
companies, but it did not name the companies for which he had
worked. It also did not list the schools Gilmartin attended in
pursuit of his economics degrees.
Gilmartin's lawyer, Larry BeCraft, declined to comment on
the case when reached by telephone.
Gilmartin's case will not be BeCraft's first battle against
the IRS. Last month BeCraft was billed as one of the instructors
in a class on "avoiding and defeating IRS criminal charges" at a
conference hosted at an Irvine, California hotel by the Freedom
Law School. The conference ended with a campaign event for
Republican Presidential candidate Ron Paul.
The charges come during the height of America's tax season,
a scramble to meet the traditional April 15 deadline for filing
and paying yearly income taxes in the United States.
