Nov 5 A Scottish man was indicted on Thursday by
a federal grand jury in San Francisco for allegedly sending fake
tweets about two companies to drive down their stock prices, and
then making trades in an effort to profit from the volatility,
federal prosecutors said.
The U.S. Department of Justice said James Alan Craig in
January 2013 set up Twitter accounts designed to look like they
belonged to short-selling firms Muddy Waters and Citron
Research, and used them to tweet false information about
Audience Inc and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.
Craig, of Dunragit, Scotland, was also charged in a parallel
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission civil case.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chris
Reese)