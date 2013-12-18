NEW YORK Dec 18 A U.S. jury on Wednesday
convicted an Indonesian man of selling counterfeit wine to
unsuspecting collectors, a dramatic fall from grace for a man
once considered one of the top five wine collectors in the
world.
After deliberating for only a few hours, the jury found Rudy
Kurniawan, 37, guilty of one count of mail fraud related to
counterfeiting wine and one count of wire fraud for defrauding a
loan company on a $3 million loan.
Kurniawan sat stone-faced and still as the verdict was read
and showed no reaction even as the jurors were asked to confirm
their guilty finding one at a time. He faces up to 40 years in
prison at sentencing, which was scheduled for April 24.
Kurniawan operated what prosecutors called a fake wine
factory out of his home in California, obtaining empty rare
bottles, printing fake labels and spending thousands on
traditional French wax to produce hundreds of counterfeit
bottles he sold to finance an extravagant lifestyle.
Among his victims was the billionaire industrialist William
Koch, who has spent years pursuing those who sold him
counterfeit wines and testified against Kurniawan last week.
Kurniawan's defense lawyer, Jerome Mooney, has said his
client had unknowingly acquired counterfeit wines and was being
made a scapegoat for a pervasive problem. Mooney argued that
Kurniawan was printing labels and using wax in an effort to "fix
up" bottles he had purchased in good faith.
After the verdict, Mooney told reporters he would appeal the
conviction, in part based on what he said was an improper search
warrant for Kurniawan's house. Asked about the trove of corks,
wax and bottles found at the home, Mooney said Kurniawan was an
"obsessive" collector.
Kurniawan, the son of Chinese parents who raised him in
Indonesia, became known for a delicate palate, seemingly able to
identify even the rarest vintages by taste alone.
Prosecutors said he used that talent to enhance his fraud,
mixing a "witches' brew" of cheaper wines he poured into bottles
in an effort to fool even the most discerning of wine drinkers.
In court, the man who once sipped those fine wines out of
Riedel glasses drank water out of white foam cups.