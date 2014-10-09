NEW YORK Oct 9 A construction company owner,
charged with defrauding a government program while his firm did
nearly $1 billion in work at the World Trade Center, appeared in
court on Thursday for the second time this week to plead guilty,
only to change his mind.
Larry Davis, 63, chief executive of DCM Erectors Inc, had
told the judge that he would plead guilty to wire fraud and
conspiracy charges in connection with work the company performed
for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
But after telling the judge he did not know what he did was
wrong, the proceedings were paused so Davis could talk to his
lawyer, who subsequently apologized to the court and prosecutors
and said his client would not be pleading guilty after all.
"As we all know, this is something that happens from time to
time," said Sanford Talkin, Davis's lawyer.
Davis was accused of getting subcontractors to falsify
papers to make it appear that he had hired businesses owned by
minorities or women to comply with Port Authority regulations to
expand diversity.
Prosecutors said Davis, a Canadian citizen, paid the owners
of two such businesses millions of dollars to help him falsify
documents.
The owners of the two subcontractors, Johnny Garcia and Gale
D'Aloia, had already pleaded guilty and agreed to cooperate with
authorities.
On Tuesday, Davis appeared for an expected plea hearing but
left before any hearing could begin, without explanation. A new
hearing was scheduled for Thursday, and Davis this time told
U.S. Magistrate Judge James Francis that he would plead guilty
to charges of defrauding the program.
But asked by the judge whether he knew what he did was
wrong, Davis said no.
"The minority firms performed the work," he said.
The Port Authority, which is overseeing the redevelopment of
the World Trade Center following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks
that destroyed the site's twin towers, awarded DCM a $256
million contract in 2007 to erect steel for 1 World Trade
Center, the country's tallest skyscraper.
Two years later, the agency gave DCM a $330 million contract
for work at the World Trade Center's new transit hub.
The value of the contracts has risen to nearly $1 billion,
according to the office of Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet
Bharara.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond and Joseph Ax; Editing by David
Gregorio)