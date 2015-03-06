AUSTIN, Texas, March 6 A man previously
convicted of harassing Yahoo Chief Executive Officer
Marissa Mayer has been arrested by Austin police on suspicion of
sending her sexually graphic emails, media reports said on
Friday.
Gregory Calvin King, 30, was booked on Thursday into the
Travis Count Jail with bond set at $100,000. No lawyer was
listed for him, according to online records.
King was sentenced in a California court in 2012 to three
years probation for harassing Mayer. His probation was revoked
after he was found to have violated its provisions and in 2014
King was ordered to be sent to a federal prison, according to
court records.
After his release in February, King sent more than 60
messages to Mayer from several locations in the Texas capital,
including "unwanted and sexually graphic emails," the Austin
American-Statesman newspaper and local TV reported citing an
arrest affidavit.
Austin police confirmed the arrest but declined comment on
the affidavit.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Grant McCool)