AUSTIN, Texas, March 6 A man previously convicted of harassing Yahoo Chief Executive Officer Marissa Mayer has been arrested by Austin police on suspicion of sending her sexually graphic emails, media reports said on Friday.

Gregory Calvin King, 30, was booked on Thursday into the Travis Count Jail with bond set at $100,000. No lawyer was listed for him, according to online records.

King was sentenced in a California court in 2012 to three years probation for harassing Mayer. His probation was revoked after he was found to have violated its provisions and in 2014 King was ordered to be sent to a federal prison, according to court records.

After his release in February, King sent more than 60 messages to Mayer from several locations in the Texas capital, including "unwanted and sexually graphic emails," the Austin American-Statesman newspaper and local TV reported citing an arrest affidavit.

Austin police confirmed the arrest but declined comment on the affidavit. (Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Grant McCool)