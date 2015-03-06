(Changes source to police records)
AUSTIN, Texas, March 6 A man previously
convicted of harassing Yahoo Inc Chief Executive
Officer Marissa Mayer has been arrested by Austin police on
suspicion of sending her sexually graphic emails, according to
police records released on Friday.
Gregory Calvin King, 30, was booked on Thursday into the
Travis County Jail with bond set at $100,000. No lawyer was
listed for him, according to online records.
He was charged with stalking, a second-degree felony that
can carry a punishment of two to 20 years in jail.
King was sentenced in a California court in 2012 to three
years probation for harassing Mayer. His probation was revoked
after he was found to have violated its provisions and in 2014
King was ordered to be sent to a federal prison, according to
court records.
After his release in February, King sent more than 60
messages to Mayer from several locations in the Texas capital,
including "unwanted and sexually graphic emails," a police
arrest affidavit said.
King had also been under surveillance by security personnel
for Sunnyvale, California-based Yahoo since he entered Austin,
it said.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Grant McCool and Eric
Beech)