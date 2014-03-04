KIEV, March 4 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
on Tuesday condemned Russia's "act of aggression" in Ukraine and
said Moscow, which has taken control of the Crimea region, was
looking for a pretext to invade more of the country.
"The United States reaffirms our commitment to Ukraine's
sovereignty and territorial integrity according to international
law. We condemn the Russian Federation's act of aggression,"
Kerry told a news conference during a visit to Kiev intended to
show support for Ukraine's new leaders.
"It is clear that Russia has been working hard to create a
pretext for being able to invade further," he said.