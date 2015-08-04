CHICAGO Aug 4 Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone on Tuesday estimated U.S. 2015 corn production at 13.381 billion bushels, with an average yield of 165.0 bushels per acre.

The company projected this year's U.S. soybean harvest at 3.797 billion bushels and an average yield of 45.0 bpa.

The estimates, based on customer surveys and other factors, are what the company predicts will be final production - not what they expect the U.S. Department of Agriculture will say in a monthly supply and demand report due next week.

USDA in July estimated the U.S. corn crop at 13.530 billion bushels, with a yield of 166.8 bpa, and the soybean harvest at 3.885 billion bushels and a yield of 46.0.

(Reporting by Michael Hirtzer; Editing by Alan Crosby)