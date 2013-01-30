CHICAGO Jan 30 Crop forecaster Lanworth lowered on Wednesday its forecast for corn and soybean production in Argentina due to dry weather in that country.

Lanworth, a unit of Thomson Reuters, also raised its estimates of corn and soybean harvests in Brazil due to increased rainfall in the east-central growing regions.

The company pegged 2012/13 Argentina corn production at 25.6 million tonnes, down from its earlier estimate of 26.0 million. Argentine soybean production was seen at 53.1 million tonnes compared to earlier expectations of 55.2 million tonnes.

In Brazil, Lanworth said it expects corn production to reach 75.8 million tonnes, up from the previous forecast of 75.5 million tonnes and soybean production of 80.9 million tonnes, up from its earlier estimate of 79.4 million tonnes.

Lanworth left its forecast of U.S. wheat production unchanged at 52.8 million tonnes. Its estimates of wheat harvest in Russia and Ukraine also were steady, at 49.9 million tonnes and 23.0 million tonnes, respectively.