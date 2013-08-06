Aug 6 Goldman Sachs Group Inc has boosted
its forecast for 2013 U.S. corn production due to good crop
weather, and lowered its price forecast for the crop, the
investment banking company said in a note to clients on Tuesday.
Goldman lowered its price forecast for CBOT corn to $4.25
per bushel from its previous forecast of $4.75. CBOT December
corn futures were trading at $4.60 on Tuesday.
Goldman also lowered to $10.50 per bushel its outlook for
CBOT soybean prices from its previous $11.00. CBOT November
soybean futures were trading at $11.75 on Tuesday.
Goldman said that while U.S. weather remains volatile it has
turned favorably cool and wet during the key corn pollination
window. Goldman increased its forecast for corn yield per acre
to 161 bushels from the previous outlook of 156 bushels.
USDA in its July crop report estimated corn yield per acre
at 156.5 bushels, and may adjust the estimate in its August crop
report set to be released on Monday. USDA is currently
forecasting a record U.S. corn output of 13.950 billion bushels.
The increased production and stable demand will result in
greater corn inventories than previously expected, Goldman said.
USDA is currently forecasting ending corn inventory for the
2013/14 marketing year at 1.959 billion bushels, the most in
nearly a decade and well above this season's forecast ending
inventory of 729 million bushels, the lowest in nearly 20 years.
"With August weather key to soybean yields, we maintain our
43 bushel-per-acre U.S. soybean yield forecast which remains
conservative," Goldman said.
USDA's current forecast soybean yield is 44.5 bushels per
acre, and it put total production at a record 3.420 billion
bushels.
Goldman said it remained conservative in its acreage
assumptions due to record late planting dates caused by wet
weather, "adopting the USDA's soybean acreage estimate and
keeping our corn harvested acreage 1.3 million acres lower."
USDA in July said U.S. harvested corn acreage would total
89.1 million, down from its June forecast of 89.5 million, and
it pegged soybean harvested area at 76.9 million acres, up from
its previous estimate of 76.2 million.