By Charles Abbott

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 U.S. corn and wheat stocks were much larger than expected at the end of the summer, providing a larger buffer against this year's reduced harvest and driving some grain prices to their lowest levels this year.

In a sign that near-record grain prices curbed demand far more than analysts had anticipated, inventories of corn fell to 1.13 billion bushels at the end of the crop year that closed Sept. 1, according to the Agriculture Department's quarterly stocks survey of farmers and warehouses.

While unusually small compared to the average carry-over of 1.65 billion bushels, inventories were 162 million bushels higher than traders had estimated and far more robust than predictions early this year that stocks would shrink to their lowest level in 15 years.

"Ethanol producers, feeders, exporters are very nervous," said Tim Hannagan, analyst at PFG Best. "You don't want to be caught short on inventory going into next year."

Corn and wheat prices dived more than 6 percent, putting corn on track for its worst month since 1996 in an extended pull-back from record highs that will provide a measure of relief to consumers and central bankers, particularly after Friday's surprise jump in euro zone inflation. [ID:nL5E7KU13I]

The wheat stockpile was 6 percent larger than expected while soybeans were 5 percent smaller, according to the report, which also downgraded the size of the U.S. wheat crop.

Traders expressed shock and even skepticism at the latest in a series of data surprises from the USDA, whose quarterly inventory figures and monthly forecasts have roiled markets time and again over the past year.

"With the corn being that much, it is so high that it is almost to the point of not being believable," said Mark Schultz, analyst with Northstar Commodity Investments Co in Minneapolis, of Friday's report.

Corn prices Cc1 dived by their daily maximum 40 cents to trade below $6 a bushel for the first time this year on a continuous chart basis, falling into a technical bear market 26 percent below their record high above $8 in June. Wheat Wc1 slumped by its most in three months, and at $6.07 a bushel was down 10 percent from a year ago.

It was yet another abrupt reversal for grain markets that led commodity gains through the latter half of 2010 and into this year but have faltered as demand showed signs of easing and bigger global crops began to replenish bins.

At the beginning of the year, USDA projected ending corn stocks would fall to a lean 675 million bushels, less than a three-week supply.

But the worst is probably not over. Earlier this month, USDA estimated corn stocks would shrink to 672 million bushels by the end of summer 2012, the lowest in 16 years. Early hopes for a record crop have faded in the face of below-average yields for the second year in a row.

Lower feed costs should be good news to meatpackers such as Tyson Foods Inc ( TSN.N ) and ethanol makers such as Archer Daniels Midland ( ADM.N ). Tyson shares were up 2 percent and ADM shares were down 3 percent on Friday.

FEED REDUCED, ETHANOL NEXT?

Traders said the latest figures showed that livestock producers were cutting back on using grain, especially corn, as feed. Feeders have complained for months they cannot afford to pay record-high corn prices.

At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, cattle futures fell 1 percent on fears the larger corn supply would push feed prices lower and encourage expansion of herds. [ID:nL5E7KU2L3] [ID:nS1E78T0OK]

Analyst Sterling Smith of Country Hedging said corn export volume has been smaller than forecast, which would allow for larger stocks.

Ethanol makers, who use 40 percent of the corn crop, cut back on production in mid-summer, although they still are on track for record output. High oil prices make the renewable fuel attractive but gasoline demand is weakening.

U.S. ethanol production slipped to its lowest level in a year last week, according to U.S. government energy data, although analysts attributed that to seasonal maintenance rather than cutbacks due to weak margins. [ID:nN1E77N0S3]

WHEAT 2 PCT LESS THAN EXPECTED

USDA said this year's wheat crop, at 2.008 billion bushels, was down 9 percent from last year and 2 percent smaller than traders expected. The spring wheat crop was down 11 percent from USDA's previous estimate and 6 percent smaller than traders expected.

"Excessively wet conditions" reduced spring wheat plantings in Montana and North Dakota, the two major states, by 12 percent, USDA said.

Oat and barley crops also were smaller than a year ago, noted private consultant John Schnittker, so the alternatives to corn and wheat are in smaller supply.

"I think that stocks of everything being down will be an important factor in the months ahead," said Schnittker.

Due to a late-running harvest, USDA will resurvey oat, barley, spring wheat and durum growers in the northern U.S. Plains and the Pacific Northwest during October so it can update its figures for those crops. New data will be released on Nov. 9.

The government surveyed 66,000 growers and all commercial warehouses for its quarterly report on grain stocks. It says the on-farm-stocks figure for corn has a margin of error of 7.6 percent. On-farm storage is 56 percent of corn storage capacity. (Reporting by Charles Abbott, Christopher Doering and Emily Stephenson; editing by Russell Blinch and Jim Marshall)