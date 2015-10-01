CHICAGO Oct 1 Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone said on Thursday it raised its forecast for this year's U.S. corn and soybean crops, with corn output seen at 13.541 billion bushels, up from the firm's forecast a month ago of 13.457 billion bushels.

FCStone boosted its average corn yield to 167.0 bushels per acre, up from 165.9 bpa last month but slightly lower than the 167.5 bpa latest U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast.

USDA on Sept. 11 predicted the U.S. corn crop would total 13.585 billion bushels.

FCStone in its monthly report, which is based on customer surveys and other factors, estimated U.S. soybean production at 3.919 billion bushels, above their September outlook of 3.791 billion but below the USDA forecast of 3.935 billion.

The brokerage pegged U.S. soy yields at 46.9 bpa, up from 45.4 bpa a month ago and down from USDA's forecast of 47.1 bpa.

USDA will release its latest production forecast on Oct. 9.

