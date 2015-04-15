By Christine Stebbins
| CHICAGO, April 15
CHICAGO, April 15 The U.S. government will boost
support for production of organic crops and produce this year to
meet growing consumer demand and boost rural incomes, U.S.
Agriculture Department Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Wednesday.
"As demand for organic products continues to soar, more and
more producers are entering the organic market," Vilsack said in
a statement.
He said growing demand for organic goods could be especially
helpful to smaller family operations. Also, the more diverse the
operations and the more growing market sectors there were in
American agriculture, the better off the U.S. rural economy
would be.
According to USDA data, in 2015 there are 19,474 certified
organic operations in the United States and 27,814 around the
world. The number of U.S. certified operations rose by more than
5 percent in the last 12 months and is up 250 percent since
2002.
Organic agriculture using methods that preserve the
environment and avoid most synthetic materials, such as
pesticides and antibiotics. USDA organic standards prescribe how
farmers grow crops and raise livestock and which materials they
may use. The standards cover the food product from farm to
table, including soil and water quality, pest control, livestock
practices, and food additives.
Demand for organic food, from fruits and vegetables to meat
and grains, has risen steadily in the last decade as consumers
become more concerned about genetically modified crops and foods
as well as chemicals used in the food chain, from fertilizers
and herbicide residues to antibiotics in livestock production.
Consumers have shown they will pay higher prices for certified
organic foods, which has made such operations even more
attractive for producers.
In a separate report on Wednesday, the Organic Trade
Association released a study reporting that in 2014 a total of
$550 million worth of organic products were exported, up $141
million since 2012. Apples, lettuce, grapes, spinach and
strawberries were the top exported products, with Canada and
Mexico the top destination.
Vilsack said that USDA, using funds from last year's federal
farm bill, will create a new Organic Integrity Database that
will provide up-to-date information on certified organic
production, sellers and buyers to speed market development.
(Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by Ted Botha)