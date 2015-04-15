(Adds quotes from USDA Ag Secretary)
By Christine Stebbins
CHICAGO, April 15 The U.S. government will boost
support for production of organic crops and produce this year to
meet growing consumer demand and boost rural incomes, U.S.
Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said on Wednesday.
"There's been significant expansion and interest in
organics. Both the number of producers expanding and the sales
expanding are an indication that this is a fast-growing aspect
of agriculture," Vilsack told Reuters in an interview.
Growing demand for organic goods could be especially helpful
to smaller family operations, Vilsack said. The more diverse the
operations and the more growing market sectors there were in
American agriculture, he noted, the better off the U.S. rural
economy would be.
According to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture
(USDA), there are currently 19,474 certified organic operations
in the United States and 27,814 around the world. The number of
U.S.-certified organic operations rose by more than 5 percent in
the last 12 months.
Sales of organics jumped 11.3 percent in 2014 to almost $40
billion, Vilsack said.
Organic agriculture uses methods that avoid most synthetic
materials such as pesticides and antibiotics. USDA organic
standards prescribe how farmers grow crops and raise livestock
and which materials they may use. The standards cover food
products from farm to table, including soil and water quality,
pest control, livestock practices and food additives.
Demand for organic food, from fruits and vegetables to meat
and grains, has risen steadily in the last decade as consumers
become more concerned about genetically modified crops and foods
as well as chemicals used in the food chain, from fertilizers
and herbicide residues to antibiotics in livestock.
Consumers have shown they will pay higher prices for
certified organic foods, which has made such operations even
more attractive for producers.
In a separate report on Wednesday, the Organic Trade
Association said that a total of $550 million worth of organic
products were exported in 2014, up $141 million from 2012.
Apples, lettuce, grapes, spinach and strawberries were the top
U.S. organic exports, with Canada and Mexico the top
destinations.
USDA, using funds from the 2014 farm bill, will create a new
Organic Integrity Database this year, Vilsack said, that will
provide up-to-date information on certified organic production,
sellers and buyers to speed market development.
"The challenge long term is going to be maintaining the
value-added proposition of organic by making sure there is
integrity in the market," Vilsack told Reuters.
(Reporting by Christine Stebbins; editing by G Crosse and Ted
Botha)