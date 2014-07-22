By Mark Weinraub
| CHICAGO, July 22
CHICAGO, July 22 A flurry of grain export sales
to China and elsewhere since last week, totaling about 2 million
tonnes, is the latest sign U.S. soybean and corn prices may be
set to rebound from four-year lows.
Calling a trend for prices is often a fool's errand, as
recent spikes on rising political tension in Ukraine, a major
wheat producer, ably demonstrate. But as both buyers and sellers
hold back, the next move is increasingly looking to be upward.
The futures market in Chicago, the center for U.S. grain
trading, has already priced in an expected record crop harvest
this year as temperate weather triggers high yields from corn
and beans planted on more acres than ever.
"For corn, it is going to be the largest crop I have ever
had and when guys, 20 years, 30, 40 years older than me are
saying the same thing, it really perks up my ears," said Cory
Ritter, a farmer in central Illinois. "We are not used to seeing
the numbers that we are seeing."
Ritter is expecting to harvest 250 bushels per acre of corn
this fall, up from typical yields of 195-200 bushels per acre.
Those kind of forecasts have helped push corn futures down
29 percent from 2014 highs to hit four-year lows while soybeans
hit 2-1/2 year lows earlier this month. Wheat futures have also
tested four-year lows.
Grains futures prices are now so low they have fallen past
technical points which indicate to speculators they could be on
the turn - where the market is "oversold" - making them
attractive to buy.
The relative strength index for corn, one of those technical
markers, hit its lowest since at least 1973 on July 15, the same
day that soybeans' relative strength fell to the lowest since
February 1999.
Farmers are unlikely to bow to the low prices, however.
Flush with cash after reaping high prices for their crops during
the past few years after a drought, most growers can afford to
wait for recovery.
In addition, they have used some funds to add storage
capacity at farms, including huge white plastic sausage-shaped
bags that can hold grain for up to two years.
Total grain storage capacity in the United States has
ballooned by about 20 percent over the past decade to over 23.4
billion bushels, according to USDA data, largely keeping pace
with rising crop output.
So although storage is tight, and costs have just risen
under CME contract rules, farmers can afford to wait.
"Farmers are content to either wait for a late summer rally
to make some more sales on or they are going to be putting it in
storage bins and wait for spring prices next year," said Brian
Hoops, president of Midwest Market Solutions, a brokerage and
commodity marketing advisory service.
WHO WILL BLINK FIRST?
Meanwhile, grain handlers, led by agribusiness conglomerates
Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc and Archer Daniels
Midland Co, have also shown they are willing to wait,
leaving end users such as food companies and exporters wondering
who will blink first as they scramble for supplies.
The handlers have kept cash prices at inland locations - a
basis for other destinations which take premiums - at low levels
as they predict farmers will have to unload crops sooner or
later and they have enough supplies for now.
Regulatory data indicates these grain processors and
elevators have been slow to book crops for future delivery.
Usually, after buying grain that they will store in their
facilities, grain handlers sell futures contracts to insure them
against any jump in prices before they can unload the supplies.
But the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission's most
recent data shows that commercial traders, a category that
includes grain handlers, have the smallest short position in
soybean futures on record.
For corn, the commercials have dialed back their short
positions for nine straight weeks as farmer sales have dried up.
The pick-up in overseas demand highlighted in the past week
has rattled shippers at the U.S. Gulf. It signals that export
premiums for autumn corn and soybean shipments at the country's
largest grain export region are due for an increase, traders
said.
Add to that rising shipping costs and it could be buyers who
blink first.
"Everybody's short on capacity, the farmer's not selling
anything and the freight market is tearing higher," said a U.S.
export trader.
(Additional reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Tom Brown)