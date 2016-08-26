Aug 26 Pro Farmer, a farm advisory service, on Friday predicted that U.S. average corn yields in 2016 will be 170.2 bushels per acre, or enough to produce a record-large 14.728 billion-bushel crop.

The figures compare with the U.S. Agriculture Department's latest forecast of 15.153 billion bushels on a yield of 175.1 bushels per acre.

Soybean production was seen at a record 4.093 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 49.3 bushels per acre, Pro Farmer said. USDA earlier this month pegged the soybean harvest at 4.060 billion bushels and yield at 48.9 bushels per acre.

Pro Farmer released its estimates following its annual four-day crop tour, which surveyed corn and soybean fields in the top seven U.S. crop states. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago, editing by G Crosse)