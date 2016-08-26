Aug 26 Pro Farmer, a farm advisory service, on
Friday predicted that U.S. average corn yields in 2016 will be
170.2 bushels per acre, or enough to produce a record-large
14.728 billion-bushel crop.
The figures compare with the U.S. Agriculture Department's
latest forecast of 15.153 billion bushels on a yield of 175.1
bushels per acre.
Soybean production was seen at a record 4.093 billion
bushels, based on an average yield of 49.3 bushels per acre, Pro
Farmer said. USDA earlier this month pegged the soybean harvest
at 4.060 billion bushels and yield at 48.9 bushels per acre.
Pro Farmer released its estimates following its annual
four-day crop tour, which surveyed corn and soybean fields in
the top seven U.S. crop states.
