(Updates with state crop rates, analyst quote) By Christine Stebbins CHICAGO, June 8 Heavy rains across the U.S. Midwest and southern Plains last week slowed the wheat harvest and the tail-end of soybean planting, but overall crop conditions remain near historical averages, state crop reports said on Monday. Soybean planting in the top 18 states was 79 percent complete as of Sunday - up just 8 points on the week and slightly lagging the five-year pace of 81 percent planted by early June. Kansas and Missouri were the furthest behind, with just a third of the soybean crop in the ground. "The high percentage of soybeans unplanted in Kansas and Missouri - and to a lesser extent Nebraska - amounts to 7.6 million acres not in the ground based on what was planted last year," said Rich Feltes, an analyst with RJ O'Brien. The northern half of Kansas received 2 inches of rain last week, with northeastern Kansas getting over 6 inches, the state report said. In Missouri, "low lying fields were flooded where localized areas received 3 inches of rain," according to the Missouri update. The rains kept corn and soybean conditions from improving and delayed the winter wheat harvest in the southern Plains. The excess moisture also raised concerns about wheat disease, the state reports said. Nationwide, corn was rated 74 percent good to excellent, steady with the week before and the five-year average. Soybean conditions were 69 percent good to excellent, versus 68 percent for the five-year average. The winter wheat harvest was 4 percent complete, lagging the typical pace of 12 percent for early June. The big hard red winter wheat states of Oklahoma and Texas have struggled with too much rain and flooding during May, a big switch from prior years of drought. In Texas, 20 percent of the wheat was harvested as of Sunday, 10 points behind the five-year average. The Oklahoma HRW harvest was 13 percent complete, compared with the typical pace of 37 percent. Overall winter wheat was rated 43 percent good to excellent, down 1 point from the week before and steady with the historical average. The condition of the spring wheat crop was 69 percent good to excellent, compared with 71 percent last week and 72 percent on average. The Ohio soft red winter wheat crop was 69 percent good to excellent, up 2 points for the week, and the Texas HRW crop was 1 point lower at 50 percent good to excellent. Trade estimates on crop planting and conditions follows (in percentages): USDA Average Estimate USDA 5-year June Estimate Range May pace 7 31 Corn condition 74 74 74-75 74 74 Soybean planting 79 82 79-85 71 81 Soybean condition 69 71 65-74 n/a 68 Winter wheat condition* 43 44 43-45 44 43 Winter wheat harvest 4 5 2-8 n/a 12 Spring wheat condition* 69 71 70-71 71 72 *(percent good/excellent) (Reporting by Christine Stebbins; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Ken Wills)