By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, Aug 20 The U.S. corn harvest, the
world's largest, got off to the fastest-ever start last week as
early planting last spring and a hot summer accelerated crop
development, a U.S. government report showed on Monday.
Four percent of the crop, which has been devastated by the
worst drought in half a century, was harvested as of Sunday,
according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop
progress report. The report was released after Monday's grain
markets, which were sharply higher, had closed.
The harvest estimate was the first of the year and earliest
on record. It beat the previous record, set most recently in
2010, by two weeks.
A year ago, corn harvest was 1 percent complete. The
five-year average for late August is also 1 percent but the USDA
has never given a harvest update during August until this year.
The report showed the corn harvest was largely underway in
the southern states but also in the Midwest, which has been
hardest hit by the drought. The hot, dry weather sent crop
prices to record highs in the world's largest grain exporter.
In Illinois, the second largest state for corn production,
harvest was 3 percent complete. Harvest in Iowa, typically the
top corn producer, had not yet started, according to the USDA
report.
Southern states such as Texas and Tennessee set the pace in
harvest progress but the report also showed that cutting had
begun in key production areas such as Illinois, Nebraska and
Kansas.
"Corn harvest has begun in earnest this week," Tim Campbell,
a county agent for the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics
Service in Dyer County, Tennessee, said in a report. "Earliest I
can remember since working in Dyer County beginning in 1992."
In Texas, corn harvest was 50 percent complete but progress
advanced just 1 percentage point due to stormy conditions.
Portions of northeast Texas received more than four inches of
rain.
USDA also said that the corn crop was rated 23 percent good
to excellent, unchanged from a week ago and in line with market
expectations for the drought-stricken crop.
Crop conditions have stabilized during the past two weeks
after free falling throughout the summer due to the drought but
the crop still had the worst ratings since 1988.
USDA said that 51 percent of the corn was rated poor to very
poor, unchanged from a week earlier.
Soybeans were rated 31 percent good to excellent, up 1
percent from a week earlier due to spotty rainfall in some areas
east of the Mississippi River. The ratings, which have improved
for two weeks in a row after six weeks of declines, matched
expectations in a Reuters survey of 13 analysts.
Soybeans rated poor to very poor improved to 37 percent from
38 percent a week ago.
Poor-to-very poor ratings for both crops are worse this
summer than they were in 1988.
Cooler and mostly dry weather is expected this week in the
U.S. Midwest crop belt with the exception of light rain late in
the week in the northwest. Showers were forecast for the
southwest Plains Monday and Tuesday, MDA EarthSat Don Keeney
said on Monday.
Most crops were too far along to benefit from the improving
weather but some farmers that got a late start could see a
slight boost to yield potential.
"Not that it is going to make a big difference in most of
the areas (but the rain) it will be beneficial to some late
developing fields," said Shawn McCambridge, grains analyst with
Jefferies Bache.
