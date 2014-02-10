(Adds analyst comments, updates prices)
By Ros Krasny
WASHINGTON Feb 10 Projected U.S. corn ending
stocks for 2013/14 continue to tighten on strong export demand,
the U.S. Agricultural Department said on Monday, a bullish jolt
that helped Chicago corn futures reach their highest levels in
four months.
U.S. wheat carryout was also lower on the month on rising
exports. Projected U.S. soybean ending stocks were unchanged
from January but Brazil's crop and projected exports were
raised, giving the report a bearish edge.
Chicago corn futures rose about 1 percent on the news
before hitting a wall of resistance near $4.50 per bushel, while
wheat futures jumped about 1.5 percent and soybean futures
slipped by about 0.5 percent.
"Demand is starting to shine through," Mike Zuzolo, Global
Commodity Analytics, said of the corn and wheat data.
The USDA forecast 1.481 billion bushels of corn will remain
on hand when the new crop is ready for harvest by late summer,
well above the drought-affected level of 2012/13 but down from
1.631 billion projected in January and a second consecutive
substantial monthly reduction.
"The once-feared carryout of over 2 billion bushel carryout
is now under 1.5 billion bushels," said Don Roose, analyst with
U.S. Commodities.
Grain traders and analysts had forecast corn stocks at an
average of 1.619 billion bushels.
On the back of a 150-million-bushel hike in U.S. corn
exports, the stocks-to-use ratio for 2013/14 will be 11.1
percent, the USDA said, down from 12.4 percent forecast in
January and 13.7 percent in December.
In general, the lower the ratio, the higher the potential
for prices to climb and the less margin for error for the
upcoming growing season.
"The 150 million bushel corn export adjustment higher was
surprising. I think most people were looking for maybe 50
million," said Jim Gerlach with A/C Trading.
The agency raised its forecast for the average farm price of
U.S. corn by 10 cents per bushel, to $4.50.
Rich Nelson, analyst at Allendale Inc., said the price
impact of the lower stocks was limited because some traders
think USDA's estimate of feed demand, up 22 percent on the year
at 5.3 billion bushels, is too high.
"We know it will be reduced; we just don't know when,"
Nelson said.
USDA trimmed its forecast of 2013/14 corn production outside
of the United States and said that "reduced foreign export
prospects also lower competition for U.S. corn in the world
market."
The agency cut Argentina's projected corn crop and exports
by 1 million tonnes. Projected corn imports were raised for the
European Union, Egypt, South Korea, Mexico and Vietnam.
U.S. wheat carryout for 2013/14 reversed an increase from a
month ago, falling to a projected 558 million bushels from 608
million. Reductions in stocks were spread among the major
classes of U.s. wheat. The average trade forecast was 603
million bushels.
"A reduction in expected exports from Australia during the
July-June world trade year also raises prospects for 2013/14 U.S
shipments," USDA said.
USDA left the bottom line for U.S. soybeans - projected
2013/14 U.S. ending stocks - at 150 million bushels for a third
straight month.
"We're sitting on a minimal pipeline level for soybeans so
to see the USDA not do anything to the ending stocks is not
really that surprising," said Karl Setzer of MaxYield Co-op.
U.S. exports for 2013/14 were raised by 15 million bushels,
offset by higher imports and lower residual usage. The average
season farm price for soybeans was raised by 20 cents per
bushel, to $12.70.
"We may have seen our last bullish (soybean) input for a
while - it's been at least a week since we've heard about
Chinese demand," said Jack Scoville, analyst at the Price
Futures Group.
Citing early harvest results in the center-west region,
Brazil's soybean crop was estimated at a record high 90 million
tonnes.
That pushed the South American powerhouse past the United
States, with a crop of 89.5 million tonnes, as the world's
largest soybean grower. Argentina's soybean crop was lowered by
500,000 tonnes, to 54.0 million.
Globally, U.S. corn carryout was cut to 157.3 million tonnes
from 160.2 million, and wheat stocks were trimmed to 183.7
million from 185.4 million. World soybean stocks edged higher,
to 73.0 million tonnes.
(Additional reporting by Mark Weinraub, Julie Ingwersen, Chris
Stebbins, Michael Hirtzer and Tom Polansek in Chicago; Editing
by Stephen Powell)