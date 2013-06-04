* Farmers beginning to shift plantings to soybeans

* Late plantings lead to increased risk from summer heat

* Analysts begin to trim corn acreage estimates; add soy acres

By Sam Nelson

CHICAGO, June 4 Occasional rain showers over the next week to 10 days will further slow the remaining plantings of U.S. corn and soybeans, threatening to trim yield potential for each crop, an agricultural meteorologist said on Tuesday.

"There will be light rain in the northwest Midwest the next two days, not as heavy as last week, but more rain isn't what they need right now," said Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA Weather Services.

Keeney said the showers would move into the southern and eastern Midwest states of Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Kentucky on Thursday and Friday.

"They will get a little planting done this week but not much," he said. Keeney said crops that are planted will initially benefit from the abundant soil moisture but "there is the risk now that if it turns hot and dry it would really hurt the late planted crops."

Rains kept farmers out of the fields for most of last week, limiting their ability to finish planting corn or catch up on soybeans, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in its weekly crop progress report released late on Monday.

USDA said the corn crop was 91 percent planted, up from 86 percent a week earlier but behind the five-year average of 95 percent. Soybeans were 57 percent planted, up from 44 percent the previous week but far behind the five-year average of 74 percent.

Planting progress was the slowest for both crops at this point in the year since 1996.

In its first corn condition ratings of the season, the USDA said 63 percent of the crop was rated good to excellent, tied with 2008 for the lowest rating at this time of year since 2002.

A year ago, 72 percent of the U.S. corn was rated good to excellent, although ratings plummeted later in the summer as the crop endured a historic drought that ultimately slashed yields.

U.S. corn plantings will likely fall some 2 million acres, or 2 percent below the U.S. Department of Agriculture's May 10 outlook, as one of the wettest springs for the Midwest stalled fieldwork, and farmers turned their focus to soybeans, according to a Reuters poll of 15 analysts on Monday.

Further shifts are expected this week as rains continue and potential corn yield erodes each day a field goes unplanted. Yields can drop by one bushel per acre per day for corn planted after May 10-15 and farmers begin to lose insurance benefits if the crop is planted past the end of May, crop specialists say.

Soybeans are a shorter-season crop and hold their yield potential well into June if planting gets delayed.

It is a pivotal week for planting, analysts said.

"Farmers are going to try and plant corn until June 10 to 15. Then they will flip over to beans," said Don Roose, president of U.S. Commodities in West Des Moines, Iowa.

On average, based on conditions as of Monday, analysts estimated corn acreage at 95.113 million acres, versus USDA's forecast for 97.3 million. For soybeans, the average analyst guess was 78.238 million, up from USDA's forecast for 77.1 million. (Additional reporting by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)