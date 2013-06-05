CHICAGO, June 5 Rainfall off and on over the next week will slow final crop plantings in the U.S. Midwest but abundant moisture from spring rainfall will boost growth of the crops that do get planted, an agricultural meteorologist said on Wednesday.

"There will be some opportunity for fieldwork this week, it will be dry in the eastern corn belt but everyone else will get some rain," said Andy Karst, meteorologist for World Weather Inc.

The worst drought in more than 50 years last season sapped soil moisture reserves in the U.S. Midwest crop belt. Record setting rainfall this spring, while slowing down planting, has replenished drought-stricken soils in most areas.

Karst said there would be three rounds of showers in the Midwest over the next week.

"It will be fairly wet, but not a total washout," he said. After next week it will turn warmer and drier "creating a good environment for crops that do get planted," he said.

Commodity Weather Group (CWG) on Wednesday said rainfall would expand through the Midwest over the next 2 days and a weekend storm would bring additional rain to the northern and western Midwest.

CWG meteorologist Joel Widenor said it appeared likely that the western Midwest and North Dakota would have more than two to three dry days in between each shower over the next two weeks.

Rains kept farmers out of the fields for most of last week, limiting their ability to finish planting corn or catch up on soybeans, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said in its weekly crop progress report released late on Monday. (Reporting by Sam Nelson; Editing by Grant McCool)