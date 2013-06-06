* Crop planting pace slowest since 1996

* Rains slowing plantings but eliminating drought

CHICAGO, June 6 Slow progress in seeding the final acreage of U.S. corn and soybeans is expected over the next week to 10 days due to more rainfall, an agricultural meteorologist said on Thursday.

"There is some drier weather in the western Midwest through Friday but another rain system is expected Saturday into Monday so they won't get a lot of planting done over the weekend," said Don Keeney, meteorologist for MDA Weather Services.

Excessive rains in the U.S. crop belt, while eliminating the effects of the worst drought in over 50 years last season, has been keeping farmers out of their fields. {ID:nL1N0EF1US] The slow planting progress has led to concerns about lost acreage of each crop and potential declines in yields.

As of the beginning of this week, the corn crop was 91 percent planted and soybeans were 57 percent planted, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Planting progress was the slowest for both crops at this point in the year since 1996, USDA said.

Keeney said weather would turn a little drier next week in the U.S. Midswest which will allow some late plantings, and the combination of abundant spring rainfall and warmer temperatues will boost growth of crops that have been planted.

Also, "there is more rain late this week for the southern Plains so they're improving moisture levels there," he said. Warmer weather next week in the U.S. Plains also will boost growth and development of the 2013 hard red winter wheat crop, Keeney said.