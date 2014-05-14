(Refiles to remove extraneous word before headline)
WASHINGTON May 14 Despite some fiery mishaps
involving fuel from North Dakota's Bakken energy patch, cargo
from the region does not need special handling when it moves on
the tracks, the leading voice for U.S. refiners said on
Wednesday.
The American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM), the
trade group for the country's refiners, funded a third-party
study of Bakken fuel that concludes the product is being handled
properly.
"Bakken crude is as safe to transport as other crude oils
and is well within the safety standards for current rail car
designs," said Charles Drevna, the president of the trade group.
Some Bakken fuel samples were found to carry a large
component of flammable gas but not so much that special handling
is required under the rules, he said.
AFPM funded the study to address regulatory concerns in the
wake of several fiery mishaps where Bakken crude exploded with
surprising force.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Sandra Maler)