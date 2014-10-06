(Adds details on BIS working on Russian sanctions, paragraph 7)
By Timothy Gardner and Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Oct 6 The U.S. government has asked
energy companies to fill out a one-page questionnaire about
their plans to export oil, in a first step toward resolving some
two dozen pending requests to ship lightly processed crude
overseas, sources said.
The U.S. Commerce Department sent the survey around this
summer to help it decide whether to further ease the four-decade
old ban on crude exports, according to the five industry and
legal sources.
In August, the Department's Bureau of Industry and Security
(BIS) sent nine questions to companies that had requested
rulings on whether they could export an ultra-light oil called
condensate, people who had seen the questionnaire told Reuters.
Those requests have been "held without action" since July,
effectively removing any time frame for a decision, Reuters has
reported.
The survey included basic questions about the type of oil
used for feedstock, the distillation process required to
transform it from raw crude into oil products, and the specific
characteristics of the output, they said.
"It's an attempt to get the same information from everyone
so they are operating on the same basis," said one source, who
spoke on condition of anonymity because the applications are
private. "It goes to how the (petroleum) products are produced
and what products result."
The document arrived more than a month after Pioneer Natural
Resources and Enterprise Product Partners
confirmed that the BIS said they could export condensate
overseas after it had been lightly processed.
That news created a storm of confusion and generated
questions from Washington to Houston, putting the BIS under
scrutiny as speculation rose that the administration was
changing the ban on crude exports. As the office dealt with the
uproar over condensate, it was also tied up with work on new
sanctions on Russia's oil sector, sources said.
Amid a six-year U.S. drilling boom expected to soon make the
country the world's top oil producer, energy companies are
urging Congress and the Obama administration to repeal the ban
imposed in response to the Arab oil embargo of the 1970s. Few
expect that to happen soon, but many hope it may be relaxed in
part.
The questionnaire first asks for details including source,
location, and API gravity, a measure of the oil's thickness that
is a key variable for setting its price. The second question is
about what kind of processing or distillation is being done,
according to the sources.
It also probes what comes out of the distillation tower and
how the product will be used abroad. Finally, the survey asks
whether the company has ever sold condensate or crude overseas.
CONDENSATE WORKSHOP
Many of those companies quickly returned the forms but have
had no further response from the BIS since August, an industry
source said. Only oil trader Trafigura has publicly confirmed it
has a request pending.
"Everybody in the government is looking over their (BIS')
shoulder. They are being reasonably cautious but the clock will
tell me whether it is more about due diligence on their part or
political pressures," to slow the process down, the source said.
Energy experts in the Obama administration are turning their
attention to resolving lingering questions about condensates,
which fall into a gray area under US regulations.
The Energy Information Administration, the independent
statistics branch of the Department of Energy, on Sept. 26 held
a closed-door "Condensate Workshop" with officials from multiple
agencies and outside energy experts, one of its initial efforts
to define exactly what the ultralight oil constitutes.
To date, the EIA has not provided comprehensive data on
condensate. It has never counted stabilizers, a type of oilfield
equipment that some producers use to process condensate, as a
type of refining, meaning it may have failed to account for how
much of petroleum companies are hoping to treat for export.
"The focus of the EIA meeting was to try to understand the
commercial parameters so they can capture (condensates)
correctly in their reports," a source said.
Two participants in the meeting said it was likely that the
Department of Commerce would not rule on any of the applications
until a broader policy on condensates is determined.
(Editing by Jessica Resnick-Ault and Alden Bentley)