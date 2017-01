HOUSTON, July 18 British oil company BP has chartered a foreign flagged vessel to transport Alaskan North Slope (ANS) crude, pending regulatory approvals, a spokeswoman for the company said by email on Monday.

The company will receive required approvals from the State of Alaska and the United States Coast Guard (USCG) before the vessel sails, the spokeswoman added.

The spokeswoman declined to comment on the destination of the cargo. (Reporting by Liz Hampton; Editing by Diane Craft)