WASHINGTON Dec 30 The U.S. Department of
Commerce said it gave "some" oil companies on Tuesday permission
to export a lightly processed crude oil, taking the first action
in several months on applications from about 20 energy companies
eager to ship the fuel abroad.
The Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), an office of the
Commerce Department, did not say how many so-called commodity
classifications it issued. The bureau communicates on the
rulings in private letters, which are not open to the public.
Previously the BIS issued permission to export the
condensate to Pioneer Natural Resources and Enterprise
Products Partners in 2014 and to Peaker Energy in 2013.
(Reporting by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Sandra Maler)