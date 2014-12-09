(Corrects headline and lead to make clear this is second cargo, not first)

SINGAPORE Dec 9 BHP Billiton Ltd has sold its second cargo of processed condensate from the United States via a tender to U.S. firm Koch, traders said on Tuesday.

The producer sold the 650,000-barrel cargo for delivery during the first half of January at the Houston Ship Channel at a premium of about $2 a barrel to West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the two traders said. They declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media.

BHP declined to make immediate comment. Koch did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment outside regular U.S. office hours.

This is Koch's second purchase of U.S. condensate, traders said. The first cargo, lifted in September, went to Europe. It is also BHP's second such sale, after the firm sold a December-loading cargo to Vitol, traders said. (Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Joseph Radford)