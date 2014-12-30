(Adds details)
By Timothy Gardner
WASHINGTON Dec 30 The Obama administration on
Tuesday bowed to months of growing pressure over a 40-year-old
ban on exports of most domestic crude, taking two steps expected
to unleash a wave of ultra-light shale oil onto global markets.
The Bureau of Industry and Security, or BIS, which regulates
export controls, said it had granted permission to "some"
companies to sell lightly treated condensate abroad. Condensate
is a form of ultra-light crude.
Some two dozen energy companies had asked the agency for
clarification on permissible exports earlier this year, but
until Tuesday those requests had been put on indefinite hold.
The BIS also released guidance in the form of frequently
asked questions, or FAQs, to explain what kind of oil was
generally allowed under the ban, the first effort by the
administration to clarify an issue that has caused confusion and
consternation in energy markets for more than a year.
The two measures are clearest signs yet that the
administration is ready to allow more of the booming U.S. shale
oil production to be sold overseas, where drillers have said it
can fetch a premium of $10 a barrel or more.
They follow a year of murky messages and widespread
uncertainty over what is or is not allowed under a trade
restriction that critics say is a relic of a bygone age, when
oil was seen as scarce after the 1970s Arab oil embargo.
A domestic drilling boom of the past six years has
transformed the United States into an energy powerhouse,
boosting U.S. production by more than 50 percent and reversing
decades of decline.
Output of very light oil has been especially strong, leading
to a glut that threatens to overwhelm domestic demand. The
constraints helped fuel bumper profits for refiners such as
Valero Energy Corp and PBF Energy Inc, but
angered drillers such as Hess Corp that say they were
selling at a discount.
Jamie Webster, the senior director of oil markets at
research firm IHS, said the FAQ "takes the leash off of (the
U.S. Department of) Commerce" and signals it may take additional
action on crude exports after several months of inaction.
While likely to draw broad support from many quarters, the
measures also open the Obama administration to attack by
environmentalists and Democrats who may see it encouraging more
hydraulic fracking and as a sop to big oil companies.
STEPS TO CLARIFY
How the measures will affect flows of condensate is
uncertain, particularly given the dramatic slump in global oil
markets, where prices have nearly halved since the summer.
An administration official said that the oil market - not a
"fairly arcane clarification" in guidelines - would ultimately
determine how much oil is exported. That echoed the Obama
administration's policy on exports of liquefied natural gas, or
LNG, which are also now generally allowed.
The steps on Tuesday were "certainly not designed to add or
detract from what can be exported. We are trying to make the
boundary line clearer," said the official.
In its FAQ, which the agency has been working on for most of
this year, the BIS confirmed or clarified a number of nuanced
issues related to the rules, including:
* Confirmation that lease condensate processed through a
distillation tower is considered a petroleum product, and
therefore can be exported without constraint.
* Clarification of what constitutes "distillation" for
export, including the fact that pressure reduction alone, and
flash drums with so-called heater-treaters or separators, would
not be sufficient to qualify oil for overseas sales.
* A reminder that most petroleum products may be "exported
to most of the world without a license," a message seen by many
analysts as blessing the process of self-certification.
* And clarification that "a minimum amount of mixing"
between exportable foreign crude and restricted domestic crude
may be allowed, a note likely making it easier to ship Canadian
crude through U.S. pipelines and ports.
(For the FAQ, see: here)
FRUSTRATION BUILDING
Uncertainty about what kind of petroleum can be shipped
abroad has frustrated oil market players since the BIS, an
office of the Commerce Department, quietly gave permission in
2013 to a small company, Peaker Energy, to export minimally
treated light oil called condensate.
Last spring BIS gave permission to export treated condensate
in private letters to two other companies, Pioneer Natural
Resources Co and Enterprise Products Partners LP
.
The private nature of the communications between the
government and the three energy companies left a wide range of
other drillers in the dark about investing in expensive
infrastructure to process condensate.
One company, Australia's BHP, said last month it
would press ahead with exports without having received a formal
approval from the BIS, but other energy companies have been
reluctant to follow suit without further guidance.
Domestic pressure has also grown. Several lawmakers in the
House of Representatives and Senate have said that unless energy
companies can export oil to Asia and Europe, the drilling boom
will eventually choke on its own output.
