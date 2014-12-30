WASHINGTON Dec 30 The main U.S. export
authority is telling some oil companies that they should
consider exporting a lightly processed form of crude oil called
condensate without formal permission, according to people
familiar with the discussions.
In conversations that may help clear the way for more
overseas sales of U.S. shale oil, the Commerce Department's
Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) has told companies seeking
clarification on the legal status of so-called "processed
condensate" that self-classification - whereby companies export
their product without any formal authorization - could be a way
forward, the people told Reuters.
An official familiar with the law said the agency's
discussions did not represent a change in policy since
self-classification is allowed under U.S. export controls and is
a routine, common practice for the majority of exports.
Yet the message, though carefully couched as an informal
suggestion, marks the first sign that the administration is
becoming comfortable about allowing companies to work around the
nation's four-decades-old ban on exporting untreated crude oil.
Last month, BHP Billiton Ltd became the first
company to announce it would export lightly processed
ultra-light U.S. oil without explicit permission from the
government. It said it was on firm legal footing because its
product was similar to what the agency had already blessed for
other companies in a landmark ruling earlier this year.
But until recently, the government's attitude toward the
self-classification for crude has been unclear. Officials have
repeatedly declined to comment on what has become one of the
year's most contentious and controversial energy policy topics,
beyond saying that it is under review due to the surprising
surge in U.S. oil production.
"I would not characterize BIS's position necessarily as one
of encouragement, but BIS has made clear that companies should
not overlook the option of self-classification," said Theodore
Kassinger, a partner at law firm O'Melveny & Myers, who had
represented oil producer Pioneer Natural Resources in
its dealings with the agency.
Two other sources told Reuters that the agency has said
self-classification may be an expedient option for companies
confident their condensate has been adequately processed.
The agency did not respond to a request for comment.
PRIVATE PRECEDENT
In March, the agency told mid-stream firm Enterprise Product
Partners and Pioneer that condensate stabilized and
processed through a distillation tower met the legal criteria
for exports. Refined fuels and processed oil is not subject to
the ban.
Because the earlier rulings were private, and the
regulations themselves are unclear on how much "processing" is
required, other firms have been hesitant to follow suit.
Several dozen energy companies have applied for similar
export rulings, but the administration had put their
clarification requests on indefinite hold.
Over the summer, those companies were asked to fill out a
one-page, nine-question survey about their plans to export oil,
including basic questions about the type of oil used for
feedstock, the distillation process used and the characteristics
of the output after processing.
Getting companies to self-classify is likely preferable for
the agency than responding case-by-case to pending requests,
Jacob Dweck, a partner at the Sutherland law firm who has worked
on behalf of Enterprise and other firms, told Reuters.
"The BIS obviously is aware that self-classified exports of
processed condensate are and will be taking place. They have no
problem with such exports," said Dweck, who has become one of
the most outspoken experts on the once-obscure energy laws that
ban crude exports.
It remains to be seen how many companies are now prepared to
take the leap and begin exporting processed condensate. With
global oil prices having halved since June, pushing U.S. crude
down to nearly $50 a barrel, exports are less alluring today
than they were only a few months ago.
Even so, political pressure to share the U.S. shale boom
with the rest of the world had been building domestically and
from foreign trade partners, such as South Korea, and is
expected to become a major energy issue in the new
year.
Texas Congressman Joe Barton earlier this month proposed a
bill that would overturn the four-decade old ban and said he
would continue to press the issue in the new Republican-led
Congress in 2015.
